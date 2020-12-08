Markets
Malaysia's state-owned palm planter Felda agrees to acquire FGV Holdings' shares
- Felda expects the proposed acquisition to contribute positively to future earnings and cash flow, it said.
08 Dec 2020
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's state-owned palm oil plantation company Felda on Tuesday said unit had agreed to buy a 13.88pc stake in FGV Holdings for a total 658 million ringgit ($161.67 million) in cash.
Maybank Investment Bank, in a statement on behalf of Felda said the firm also proposed a mandatory takeover offer for the remaining FGV shares not already owned by Felda after completion of the equity deal.
Malaysia's state-owned palm planter Felda agrees to acquire FGV Holdings' shares
