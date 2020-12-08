AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National COVID positivity inches up at 8.58 percent; 2,486 patients critical

  • In Sindh, there were 76 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday continued to rise as it was recorded 8.58 percent where 2,486 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 21.80 percent followed by Mirpur 18.31 percent and Muzaffarabad 16 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.77 percent, Balochistan 8.68 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2.78 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.88 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.67 percent, Punjab four percent and Sindh had 13.87 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.98 percent, Rawalpindi 8.51 percent, Faisalabad 3.73 percent, Multan 2.38 percent and Gujranwala 0.24 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 21.80 percent, Hyderabad 9.15 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 14.91 percent, Abbotabad 4.04 percent and Swat had 13.35 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.81 percent, in ICT 4.88 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 18.31 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 16 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 4.44 percent.

As many as 305 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 86 in Lahore followed by 42 patients in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 76 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 45 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

There were 37 patients on ventilators in the Islamabad Capital Territory and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir one patient was on ventilator in Muzaffarabad and no patient was on ventilator in Mirpur.

COVID

National COVID positivity inches up at 8.58 percent; 2,486 patients critical

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters