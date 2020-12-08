National COVID positivity inches up at 8.58 percent; 2,486 patients critical

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday continued to rise as it was recorded 8.58 percent where 2,486 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 21.80 percent followed by Mirpur 18.31 percent and Muzaffarabad 16 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.77 percent, Balochistan 8.68 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2.78 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.88 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.67 percent, Punjab four percent and Sindh had 13.87 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.98 percent, Rawalpindi 8.51 percent, Faisalabad 3.73 percent, Multan 2.38 percent and Gujranwala 0.24 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 21.80 percent, Hyderabad 9.15 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 14.91 percent, Abbotabad 4.04 percent and Swat had 13.35 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.81 percent, in ICT 4.88 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 18.31 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 16 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 4.44 percent.

As many as 305 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 86 in Lahore followed by 42 patients in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 76 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 45 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

There were 37 patients on ventilators in the Islamabad Capital Territory and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir one patient was on ventilator in Muzaffarabad and no patient was on ventilator in Mirpur.