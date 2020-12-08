AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Mohmand & Bhasha – Pakistan to get two big water dams after five decades: PM

  • A video shared by Prime Minister Khan on twitter showed the under-construction site with diversion tunnels, outlet portals, access tunnel and re-regulation pond.
APP 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said five decades after Mangla and Tarbela, Pakistan was going to have another two big water dams – Mohmand and Bhasha.

A video shared by Prime Minister Khan on twitter showed the under-construction site with diversion tunnels, outlet portals, access tunnel and re-regulation pond.

Being built on Swat River, the Mohmand Dam will generate 800 MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam on May 2, 2019.

Besides hydropower generation, Mohmand Dam will help mitigate floods and ensure socio-economic uplift of the people of area. The site will be lined with around 1,000 trees to maintain the balance of environment.

Other sideline projects include, installation of solar panels at high schools and mosques and development of community infrastructure.

The Diamer Bhasha is being built on Indus River near Chilas in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, 315 km from Tarbela Dam and about 40 km downstream of Chilas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had kicked off the mega construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam on July 15 this year.

The dam will produce 4,500 inexpensive and green hydel power.

The 272-metre high, having capacity of 6.4 million acre feet water reservoir, will be the country’s third big dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams.

