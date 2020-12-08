AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

  • The deal aims to enhance cooperation between the two armies and address regional security issues
  • It is believed that the pact contains intelligence-sharing that will help Pakistan track the movements of Indian forces across the border
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) China has signed a defense agreement with Pakistan in response to a recent information-sharing pact between India and the United States, media reported on Tuesday.

The deal aims to enhance cooperation between the two armies and address regional security situation. The pact was inked by China's Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe during his visit to Islamabad a few days ago.

As per reports, the details of the China-Pakistan agreement have not been made public. However, it is believed that the pact contains intelligence-sharing that will help Pakistan track the movements of Indian forces across the border.

On October 27, India struck a deal with the United States that will give it access to satellite data for better accuracy of missiles and drones. The objective of acquiring the technology is to counter the increasing influence of armies of both Pakistan and China.

The agreement will allow the United States to share satellite and other sensor data with India in order to improve the Indian military’s targeting and navigation capabilities.

The defense agreement will allow United States to push stronger security ties with India to help balance China's growing regional influence.

Since 2007, US companies have sold more than $21 billion (£16 billion) of weapons to India.

