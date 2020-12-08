AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By ▲ 14.24 (0.32%)
BR30 22,199 Increased By ▲ 55.08 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,184 Increased By ▲ 69.02 (0.16%)
KSE30 17,673 Increased By ▲ 47.58 (0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India win toss, bowl in third Australia T20

  • Unchanged India are chasing a 3-0 series sweep in Australia for the second time in five years after losing the preceding one-day international series 2-1.
AFP 08 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20 international against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Unchanged India are chasing a 3-0 series sweep in Australia for the second time in five years after losing the preceding one-day international series 2-1.

"We are going to bowl," skipper Virat Kohli said.

"There are shorter boundaries here and we had a good game last time. For the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves."

Aaron Finch has recovered from injury and will return to lead Australia, with Marcus Stoinis out with a side strain in the only team change.

"We would have bowled first as well," Finch said. "It's a used wicket and hopefully we'll bat well tonight.

"We did see a bit of turn in the last game and expect the spinners to play key role in the middle overs."

It will be the first time a cricket stadium will be allowed to host a 100 percent capacity crowd since the new Covid-19 protocols were announced recently by the NSW government.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) Rod Tucker (AUS) TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

India australia Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Marcus Stoinis final T20 international Sydney Cricket Ground

India win toss, bowl in third Australia T20

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters