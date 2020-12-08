AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (0.12%)
BR30 22,136 Decreased By ▼ -8.31 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,128 Increased By ▲ 12.23 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,642 Increased By ▲ 16.3 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares extend rally to sixth day as business sentiment improves

  • Energy stocks, on the other hand, saw their worst day in a week as oil prices fell on surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe and tightening of lockdowns to tackle them.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

Australian shares closed higher for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by data showing an improvement in business sentiment in the country and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 6,687.7, adding about 3% in the past six sessions.

A measure of Australian business confidence and conditions surged in November to "above average" as the country's second-largest state of Victoria emerged from a lengthy lockdown and multiple states opened their borders to each other.

Ratings agency Moody's said business conditions and confidence were improving for Australia's infrastructure sector, driven by continued demand for infrastructure services and stable regulatory frameworks.

Among sectors, gold miners outperformed others as bullion prices hit a two-week high on hopes of further US stimulus measures amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Tech stocks climbed to their highest in nearly two weeks, tracking strong gains in their US peers overnight.

Link Administration Holdings jumped more than 14% to lead gains on the benchmark, following a buyout bid by US firm SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc on Monday.

Energy stocks, on the other hand, saw their worst day in a week as oil prices fell on surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe and tightening of lockdowns to tackle them.

Woodside Petroleum, however, outperformed the sub-index as its long-time chief executive said he planned to retire in the second half of 2021 amid a push for the $11 billion Scarborough gas project.

Australia's competition regulator said Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG had been committed to the Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% to finish the session at 12,656.02.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200

Australia shares extend rally to sixth day as business sentiment improves

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters