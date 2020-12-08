AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,392 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (0.08%)
BR30 22,121 Decreased By ▼ -23.08 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,126 Increased By ▲ 10.92 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,635 Increased By ▲ 9.42 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks end lower as virus infection surges

  • The KOSPI has risen 22.90% so far this year, and gained 17.1% in the previous 30 sessions.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares fell on Tuesday after five consecutive record-setting sessions, as swelling coronavirus infections eclipsed optimism over vaccine rollout deals.

The won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

By 0632 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 44.51 points, or 1.62%, to 2,700.93.

South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and health authorities predicted daily cases would hover between 550 and 750 this week, and possibly spike to as much as 900 next week.

The government also said it had signed deals with four companies as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.

Foreign investors began selling from Monday, and even Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are losing steam on lack of progress on US stimulus package and as virus cases swell, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics declined 1.65% while SK Hynix dropped 2.54%.

Foreigners were net sellers of 845.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,085.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous close at 1,082.1.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.6 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,084.8.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10%.

The KOSPI has risen 22.90% so far this year, and gained 17.1% in the previous 30 sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,398.22 million shares.

Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 277.

The won has gained 6.5% against the dollar this year.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 0.961%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.648%.

Coronavirus South Korean stocks KOSPI

South Korean stocks end lower as virus infection surges

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters