AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (0.26%)
BR30 22,172 Increased By ▲ 28.35 (0.13%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By ▲ 48.59 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,661 Increased By ▲ 35.24 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real Madrid and Zidane brace for crucial European night

  • Zidane got a boost after a narrow 1-0 victory over Sevilla on Saturday, Real's first Liga win since October.
AFP 08 Dec 2020

MADRID: Real Madrid value success in the Champions League above all else, but the 13-time champions head into Wednesday's game against Borussia Moenchengladbach with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Should they suffer a humiliating group stage exit, ending their remarkable run as the only team to ever avoid elimination at this phase, coach Zinedine Zidane's future will be at risk.

A win for either side in the Spanish capital will guarantee them passage through to the last 16 from Group B.

If Madrid draw and Shakhtar win or draw with Inter Milan in the other group match, the Spanish giants will be out.

Reports in the Spanish capital have linked Madrid with former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, currently without a club, should they part ways with Zidane, while Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez, a prolific striker for the club in the past, has been touted as a 'plan B'.

The Frenchman's predecessor Santiago Solari was sacked after the humiliating last-16 exit against Ajax in the Champions League in 2019, paving the way for him to return just 10 months after his sudden departure.

Last season's elimination at the same phase by Manchester City was mitigated by the team's strong domestic performance, as they ground their way to the Spanish title, but another early failure in Europe may prove to be the final straw for trigger-happy president Florentino Perez.

"Zizou is a magnificent coach, a good friend and will do everything possible to have Madrid in the best position possible," said former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, defending the coach against the mounting speculation over his future.

"You cannot live in the past, but he has earned the right to lead Madrid."

Ramos returns

However, despite his success during two stints in charge, winning three Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Club World Cups among other silverware, and his fine history as a player, a defeat could make Zidane Madrid's eighth managerial casualty in 10 years. He is at least boosted by the return of captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish duo are important parts of Madrid's defence.

Ramos in particular is essential, with Madrid having lost eight of their last 10 European games in which the 35-year-old has not played, including the Ajax and Manchester City eliminations.

Zidane got a boost after a narrow 1-0 victory over Sevilla on Saturday, Real's first Liga win since October.

"The last few days have been very tough but this team has a lot of character and loves challenges," Zidane said.

"Today's win is very important for what is coming next. We know when we don't play well we will be criticised but we have to focus on the positives and keep trying to find consistency."

A pair of wins against Antonio Conte's underwhelming Inter Milan got Madrid back on track but a dismal 2-0 away defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of December left Zidane desperately needing a victory this week.

Madrid then host league leaders Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Saturday, another crucial match in a week which could define the Spanish champions' season, and their coach's future.

After the Shakhtar defeat Zidane insisted he had no intention of resigning, but if the team stumble against Marco Rose's Gladbach, that decision may be taken out of his hands.

Zinedine Zidane Borussia Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid and Zidane brace for crucial European night

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters