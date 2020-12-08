After impressive gains, Razak urges Pakistani exporters to pursue US market aggressively

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has expressed delight over Pakistani exports to the United States, which have made impressive gains in the months October and November.

“I am glad to share that exports of Pakistan to US during the months of October and November 2020 stood at $430 million and $437 million, respectively,” shared Dawood in a tweet post on Tuesday.

“This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed $400 million mark in a month. It is a great achievement by our exporters and I encourage them to market their exports to the US aggressively in order to capture a greater share of the market,” he said.

The USA remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first four months of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and Germany. Total exports to the USA during July-October (2020-21) were recorded at $ 1461.063 million against the exports of $ 1428.525 million during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 2.27 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.32 percent in first four months, from $ 8.173 billion to $ 7.332 billion, the SBP data revealed.