AVN 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (7.4%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.04%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.66%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.05%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
PIOC 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.69%)
PSO 200.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.46%)
UNITY 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,395 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (0.14%)
BR30 22,135 Decreased By ▼ -9.34 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By ▲ 27.35 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,637 Increased By ▲ 10.65 (0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Aviation legend Chuck Yeager has died: wife

  • "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account.
AFP 08 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died, his wife announced Monday.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account.

A World War II fighter pilot, Yeager, 97, rocketed into history by breaking the sound barrier in the experimental Bell X-1 research aircraft in 1947, helping to pave the way for the US space program.

Chuck Yeager

Aviation legend Chuck Yeager has died: wife

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters