World
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager has died: wife
08 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died, his wife announced Monday.
"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account.
A World War II fighter pilot, Yeager, 97, rocketed into history by breaking the sound barrier in the experimental Bell X-1 research aircraft in 1947, helping to pave the way for the US space program.
