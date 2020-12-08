AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (7.17%)
Pakistan

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

  • Police also nominated MNA Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Maryam Aurangzeb and Malik Abrar in the FIR
  • The PML-N leaders were booked under clauses of the Punjab Sound System Regulation Act and provoking people against the government
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Punjab Police registered a case against Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, an FIR was registered against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, MNA Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Maryam Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar and others at the Shahdara Police Station for not following the coronavirus guidelines and violating government's ban on holding rallies.

The PML-N leaders were booked under clauses of the Punjab Sound System Regulation Act, violation of COVID-19 SOPs and provoking people against the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced imposing a ban on all kinds of public rallies in an attempt to stem the rising tide of coronavirus cases across the country.

He warned that if the COVID-19 cases continued to surge with the current pace, the country’s hospitals will be running out of space. "We will urge the opposition to cancel mass gatherings in line with government's decision," he stated.

Imran maintained that the coronavirus has infected several people during the election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan.

"Coronavirus is spreading fast and with severe intensity. If measures are not taken in time, the virus will affect more people and eventually it will create pressure on the health facilities," the prime minister said.

