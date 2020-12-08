AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (7.17%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.03%)
EFERT 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
EPCL 46.71 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.41%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.86%)
HASCOL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HBL 130.78 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUBC 83.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.88%)
JSCL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
PIOC 93.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.31%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.87%)
PSO 201.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.31%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 74.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,396 Increased By ▲ 7.97 (0.18%)
BR30 22,143 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0%)
KSE100 42,151 Increased By ▲ 35.75 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,646 Increased By ▲ 20.01 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

  • The number of civilians killed annually in US and coalition air strikes soared by 330 percent to some 700 civilians in 2019, said Neta C. Crawford, co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University.
AFP 08 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Deaths of Afghan civilians in air strikes jumped from 2017 after the United States loosened its criteria and escalated attacks on the Taliban, according to a report Monday.

The number of civilians killed annually in US and coalition air strikes soared by 330 percent to some 700 civilians in 2019, said Neta C. Crawford, co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

The United States pulled back on air strikes after striking a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020. But the Afghan Armed Forces stepped up their own as they entered talks with the rebels.

While total deaths from air strikes has fallen, attacks are now coming from Kabul's forces, and have accelerated in recent months.

The Afghan Air Force, Crawford wrote, is now "harming more Afghan civilians than at any time in its history."

She said that in the first six months of 2020, 86 Afghan civilians were killed and 103 injured in AAF air strikes.

In the three subsequent months, as Afghan-Taliban talks continued in Doha, the toll intensified, with 70 civilians killed and 90 injured.

She urged a negotiated ceasefire while the two sides discuss a deal, to avoid more civilian injuries.

But with the United States accelerating its draw down of troops, some worry that the Taliban could take advantage to further pressure Kabul's forces, sparking reprisals.

"Unless there is a ceasefire, both sides will continue trying to gain a tactical advantage while negotiations are underway. The toll on civilian lives is likely to increase," Crawford wrote.

Taliban Afghan civilian air strikes

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters