Pakistan, China to establish Gene & Cell Technology Research Center

In order to facilitate health sciences, Pakistan and China will jointly set up the gene and cell technology research center.

The Cloud Signing Ceremony of the Sino-Pakistan International Gene & Cell Technology Research & Transformation Center Project was held. The business venture between China and Pakistan by the Biotech & Biomedicine (Shenyang) Group and Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) Group Pakistan for the development of Gene & Cell Technology Research & Transformation Center has further added a new drive to the collaboration between both countries in health care.

During his speech, Commercial councilor of the Pakistani Embassy in China Badar uz Zaman mentioned, Shenyong Biotech is a strong company specializing in pathogen detection, biological reagent and stem cell etc. while Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) is in the market for the last 20 years with a strong influence both with national and foreign counterparts. The setting up of the research center and the university will facilitate Pakistani students in their research and it will also contribute towards Pakistan’s economy as well, he added.

Addressing during the ceremony, Li Junyuan, Deputy Director of Belt and Road Initiative Construction Promotion Center of National Development and Reform Commission, highlighted that this alliance is a vital step for us to continue our active support in Pakistan in responding to the epidemic and improving public health care, and to make new contributions to building a closer, more beneficial and higher-quality China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) said that China has always been a strong business partner of Pakistan. She also mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan is always welcoming health initiatives in Pakistan. “This venture will definitely make a visible impact in the health sector of Pakistan and I will nominate official from BOI to become a focal person for this project,” she added.

Chairman Biotech, Prof Yin Xiushan highlighted that this venture could provide technical support for the research and development of various pathogen detection kits and rapid testing equipment, and effectively enhance the ability of epidemic prevention and control in Pakistan, which is of great significance.

On the occasion, Owais Mir CEO Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) mentioned that this venture shall build a high-tech communication platform between Biotech and relevant government departments, universities, and institutes in Pakistan.