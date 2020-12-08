AVN 78.67 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (7.47%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
DGKC 106.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.11%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.66%)
HASCOL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.22%)
JSCL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.22%)
KAPCO 28.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 100.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIOC 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.76%)
PSO 200.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,395 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (0.15%)
BR30 22,135 Decreased By ▼ -9.34 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By ▲ 26.15 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,643 Increased By ▲ 17.47 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan, China to establish Gene & Cell Technology Research Center

  • The business venture between China and Pakistan by the Biotech & Biomedicine (Shenyang) Group and Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) Group Pakistan for the development of Gene & Cell Technology Research& Transformation Center has further added a new drive to the collaboration between both countries in health care.
Ali Ahmed 08 Dec 2020

In order to facilitate health sciences, Pakistan and China will jointly set up the gene and cell technology research center.

The Cloud Signing Ceremony of the Sino-Pakistan International Gene & Cell Technology Research & Transformation Center Project was held. The business venture between China and Pakistan by the Biotech & Biomedicine (Shenyang) Group and Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) Group Pakistan for the development of Gene & Cell Technology Research & Transformation Center has further added a new drive to the collaboration between both countries in health care.

During his speech, Commercial councilor of the Pakistani Embassy in China Badar uz Zaman mentioned, Shenyong Biotech is a strong company specializing in pathogen detection, biological reagent and stem cell etc. while Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) is in the market for the last 20 years with a strong influence both with national and foreign counterparts. The setting up of the research center and the university will facilitate Pakistani students in their research and it will also contribute towards Pakistan’s economy as well, he added.

Addressing during the ceremony, Li Junyuan, Deputy Director of Belt and Road Initiative Construction Promotion Center of National Development and Reform Commission, highlighted that this alliance is a vital step for us to continue our active support in Pakistan in responding to the epidemic and improving public health care, and to make new contributions to building a closer, more beneficial and higher-quality China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) said that China has always been a strong business partner of Pakistan. She also mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan is always welcoming health initiatives in Pakistan. “This venture will definitely make a visible impact in the health sector of Pakistan and I will nominate official from BOI to become a focal person for this project,” she added.

Chairman Biotech, Prof Yin Xiushan highlighted that this venture could provide technical support for the research and development of various pathogen detection kits and rapid testing equipment, and effectively enhance the ability of epidemic prevention and control in Pakistan, which is of great significance.

On the occasion, Owais Mir CEO Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) mentioned that this venture shall build a high-tech communication platform between Biotech and relevant government departments, universities, and institutes in Pakistan.

China Pakistan Gene & Cell Technology Research & Transformation Center

Pakistan, China to establish Gene & Cell Technology Research Center

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters