Hong Kong stocks start lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street as surging virus infections overshadow vaccine and US stimulus hopes. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 46.50 points, to 26,460.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.09 points to 3,417.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 3.00 points, to 2,297.91.