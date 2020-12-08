AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.38%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
DGKC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.95%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.66%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.05%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 100.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.58%)
PAEL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
PIOC 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 89.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.88%)
PSO 200.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.57%)
UNITY 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,393 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (0.11%)
BR30 22,127 Decreased By ▼ -16.99 (-0.08%)
KSE100 42,140 Increased By ▲ 24.93 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,641 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (0.09%)
Hong Kong stocks start lower

AFP 08 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street as surging virus infections overshadow vaccine and US stimulus hopes. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 46.50 points, to 26,460.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.09 points to 3,417.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 3.00 points, to 2,297.91.

