AVN 78.69 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (7.49%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
DGKC 106.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.11%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.53%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.88%)
JSCL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
KAPCO 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDC 100.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
PAEL 35.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.96%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
PIOC 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.82%)
PSO 200.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.48%)
SNGP 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 74.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,395 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (0.14%)
BR30 22,143 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By ▲ 26.15 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,643 Increased By ▲ 17.47 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cybercrime loss to exceed $1 trillion in 2020; up 50% since 2018

  • They attributed the increase to weaker security with more people working outside their workplace.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 08 Dec 2020

A report by McAfee Corp, in cooperation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said that cyber­crime is expected to cost the global economy more than $1 trillion this year.

The cost is almost double the monetary loss from cybercrime than the $500 billion in 2018. The report said that it 'surveyed publicly available information on national losses, and, in a few cases, used data from not-for-attribution interviews with cybersecurity officials'.

The report concluded that the cost of online criminal activity was more than one percent of global economic output.

The researchers noted a surge in a range of attacks including ransomware, spyware, cryptocurrency theft, and business email takeovers. They attributed the increase to weaker security with more people working outside their workplace.

From January to June of 2020, the victims of the 11 most significant ransomware attacks in Europe and the U.S., in both the private and public sectors, have incurred financial losses of $144.2 million connected to rebuilding infrastructure, paying ransoms, and the creation of new security structures, the report said.

“The severity and frequency of cyber attacks on businesses continues to rise as techniques evolve, new technologies broaden the threat surface, and the nature of work expands into home and remote environments,” said Steve Grobman, chief technical officer at McAfee.

He continued that there is a need for a greater understanding of the comprehensive impact of cyber risk and effective plans in place 'to respond and prevent cyber incidents given the hundreds of billions of dollars of global financial impact'.

The reality of cybersecurity is that we cannot eliminate risk. At best, we can manage it. Relatively basic measures could improve performance; better cyber hygiene and, as our survey found, better planning and greater awareness among employees of the cost of cybercrime, the report added.

report cybercrime McAfee Corp

Cybercrime loss to exceed $1 trillion in 2020; up 50% since 2018

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters