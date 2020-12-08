AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (6.97%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.24%)
DCL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
DGKC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
EFERT 60.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.41%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.89%)
HBL 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUBC 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.05%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 89.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.36%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.04%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,393 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (0.1%)
BR30 22,111 Decreased By ▼ -33 (-0.15%)
KSE100 42,132 Increased By ▲ 16.69 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,640 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity -federal watchdog

  • Special Counsel Henry Kerner last year recommended that Trump fire adviser Kellyanne Conway after multiple violations of the Hatch Act, but he refused.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro knowingly and willfully violated federal law by attacking then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while serving in his official capacity, the US Office of Special Counsel said on Monday.

The federal watchdog agency explained its conclusion in a 13-page report to Trump, leaving it up the president to determine what it called "appropriate disciplinary action."

The agency is continuing to investigate other alleged violations of the Hatch Act of 1939 by the Trump campaign and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The law limits the political activities of federal employees except the president and vice president.

"OSC's investigation determined that Dr. Navarro violated the Hatch Act's prohibition against using his official authority or influence to affect an election by engaging in political activity during official media appearances and on his official Twitter account," the agency said.

From May 26 through Oct. 19, Navarro lambasted Biden, who won the Nov. 3 presidential election, and his running mate Kamala Harris, during at least six media interviews in which he appeared in his official capacity, the report said.

"Dr. Navarro often attacked Mr. Biden about his relationship with China and at times accused him of being 'compromised' and susceptible to being 'bought' by China, even nicknaming him 'Beijing Biden,'" it said.

The Office of Special Counsel said Navarro chose not to respond to the report. It said he continued to engage in the behavior despite being trained on the Hatch Act, and even after OSC launched its investigation.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Special Counsel Henry Kerner last year recommended that Trump fire adviser Kellyanne Conway after multiple violations of the Hatch Act, but he refused.

US Representative Don Beyer, the Democratic vice chair of the Joint Economic Committee, told Reuters that while Navarro was unlikely to face consequences, a rank-and-file federal worker who engaged in similar behavior would likely have been fired.

In its report, OSC said the White House counsel's Office had claimed Navarro did not violate the law, and that his statements "about Joe Biden and his 'kowtowing to the Chinese' were the kind of factual, policy-based statements acceptable for him to make in his official capacity," OSC said.

But that was not the case, the watchdog said.

"A federal employee acting in his official capacity violates the Hatch Act when, as here, he makes statements intended to encourage others to vote for or against a candidate for partisan political office or otherwise promotes or disparages that candidate's campaign. Dr. Navarro violated the Hatch Act because he engaged in that very activity," it said.

Donald Trump Mike Pompeo

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity -federal watchdog

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters