World
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
- The National Health Commission said in a statement 10 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
08 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 7, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement 10 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from six cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,646, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist
Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition
China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration
US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue
Read more stories
Comments