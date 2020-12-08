COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

The nationwide death toll jumped to 8,487 on Tuesday after the novel coronavirus claimed 89 more lives in the last 24 hours.

The last time the nation recorded its highest single number of deaths was on July 5 when it lost 93 people to the virus. 33,610 tests were carried out across the country, taking the total number to 5,827,852. From these tests, 2,885 came out positive, taking the national tally to 423,179. There are now 44,218 active cases in the country, out of which 2,486 are critical.

Meanwhile, the country also reported 13,932 more recoveries. So far, 370,474 people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Monday, the country reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases after 3,795 people tested positive for the virus. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed that the national positivity rate has been recorded at 9.71%. 81% of the positive cases have been detected in urban centres, DAWN reported.

Sindh has the highest positivity rate of 15.83% among provinces, while Karachi has the highest positivity rate among cities with 21.31%. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's positivity rate is 11.93 % while, Balochistan has the third-highest positivity rate with 11.61 %.

More than 4,500 smart lockdowns have been imposed in different areas across the country to curb the spread of the virus. The government has also closed down all educational institutions with classes being held online.

The provincial governments' have also banned indoor dining and weddings. Only open air events are allowed with limited people. While only takeaway and open air dining has been allowed.