AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (6.97%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
DGKC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
EFERT 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.49%)
EPCL 46.42 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.15%)
HASCOL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
HBL 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUBC 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.05%)
JSCL 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 100.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.58%)
PAEL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 89.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.84%)
PSO 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.96%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,393 Increased By ▲ 5 (0.11%)
BR30 22,111 Decreased By ▼ -33 (-0.15%)
KSE100 42,129 Increased By ▲ 13.61 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,639 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (0.08%)
US oil may retest support at $45.41

  • On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $46.30 again.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $45.41 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $44.63-$45.11 range.

The support is identified as the 238.2% projection level of an uptrend from $40.57. The correction from the Dec. 4 high of $46.68 looks incomplete.

Three waves make up the correction.

The brief surge on Monday was driven by the second wave labelled b, which is expected to be totally reversed by the current wave c.

Resistance is at $45.88, a break above which could lead to a gain into $46.18-$46.66 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $46.30 again.

The failure has triggered a drop towards $44.95.

The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

US oil may retest support at $45.41

