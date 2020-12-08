AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three Pakistani startups win global awards

Recorder Report Updated 08 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Three Pakistani startups have won the 2020 Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Innovators Awards, each in three different categories. The global competition that rewards businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation featured startups from all around the world.

AquaAgro, a startup that has invented a system that can help the farmers grow their crop efficiently and save more than 50 percent of the water used in traditional farming. This startup won first prize in the Environment & Circular Economy category of the competition. The Shell LiveWIRE award of $20000 will give the required boost to AquaAgro startup and they will be able to bring more innovations in the AquaAgro system.

Ramla Kaleem Shah, the CEO of AquaAgro, informed that the agriculture sector uses 70 percent of the country's freshwater resources, and almost 50 percent of that goes wasted. Therefore, there was need to bring technological solutions into agriculture to have optimum water usage and increase crop yield and better profit margins for the farmers, she added.

The startup named EDVON that develops STEAM curricula and DIY robotics kits for K-12 students, won the Outstanding Achievement awards at the competition. Their latest Corona-fighting robot improves sanitation and compliance in healthcare settings.

According to the CEO and founder of EDVON Robotics Pakistan, Muhammad Nabeel, the basic aim is to make the robotic engineering include in schools' curriculum. "Getting our idea and startup recognized at the Global level has motivated us to do more. COVID-19 has hit us all, but some of us have been able to make this an opportunity and develop something to help people in this pandemic," he said.

Another startup of Pakistan namely Enent that won the runner-up prize bagging $10,000, is one of those clean-tech electronics startups focusing on designing innovative products that reduce Pakistan's energy wastage. The startup claims it can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 18,000 tons every year while having a massive impact on grid efficiency, saving $0.5 million in electricity bills per year.

Commenting on these achievements, Shahjahan Chaudhary - a tech entrepreneur and former director of National Incubation Center, Karachi said for the last 20 years, technology is the driver of global growth and technology is disrupting every industry from cars to space to agriculture. Investment in tech can make Pakistan a prosperous country, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Three Pakistani startups win global awards

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

BIS sounds warning on overstretched market valuations

Appointments of 15 special assistants to PM: IHC turns down petition

IHC says Hafeez cannot head privatisation body

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.