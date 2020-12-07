AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.78%)
CBOT corn may revisit Dec. 2 low of $4.14-1/2

8 A retracement analysis on the rise from $3.96 to $4.39-1/2 reveals a target of $4.12-1/2, the 61.8% level, which is close to $4.12.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may revisit its Dec. 2 low of $4.14-1/2 per bushel, as a bounce from this level may have completed.

The bounce was driven by a wave b, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from $4.39-1/2.

The third wave labelled c is unfolding towards a range of $4.02-1/2 to $4.12, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels.

A retracement analysis on the rise from $3.96 to $4.39-1/2 reveals a target of $4.12-1/2, the 61.8% level, which is close to $4.12.

Resistance is at $4.20-1/4, a break above which may lead to a gain to $4.24. On the daily chart, corn has broken a rising trendline.

The break signals a reversal of the uptrend from $3.31-1/2. The contract is expected to retest a support at $4.14.

Charts are not available in reports received through "Alert". To get charts, key in "TECH/C" to retrieve the original reports.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

