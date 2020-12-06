AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan completely rejected the 'fake news' appearing in a section of Indian media about alleged transfer of foreign fighters to the IIOJK, and termed it as a part of the Indian propaganda against the indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

"Pakistan completely rejects concoctions based on 'fake news', in a section of the Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He said that such fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination - a right enshrined in international law, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"Such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by the international community for the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK," he said.

He added that the completely baseless allegations of so-called 'foreign fighters from Syria' serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation.

Instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, he added that India would be well-advised to comply with its international, legal, and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.