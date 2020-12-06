A 'culture' of debt

Energy sector circular debt has touched a whopping Rs2.3 trillion mark, according to the chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra). This development constitutes a question mark over the future of our economic well-being.

The situation has badly hurt our ability to make right economic choices and feel a sense of financial security. It is quite unfortunate that things have reached such a pass. Moreover, do our rulers know rising external debt is posing a serious threat to country's economic sovereignty? We have fallen into debt trap because we live beyond means.

Fahad Khan (Islamabad)

