Pakistan

KP TEVTA launches employment drive

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) initiated its employment drive for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the field of vocational education and training. In this connection total of five job fairs and three orientation sessions have been scheduled in which two job fairs held at Government Advance Technical Training Center (GATTC) Hayatabad and GTVC Boys Gulbahar simultaneously said a press release issued on Saturday.

Several industrial representatives and TVET pass-outs in numerous trades and technologies participated in the events. Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director (MD) KP TEVTA Engr. Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said these events are to complement the provision of 10 million jobs program of the government.

He appreciated the efforts of TEVTA institutes and its development partners for organizing such events and creating opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in such tough times where COVID-19 is affecting the livelihood of the population.

He said that KP-TEVTA is taking measures in creating industry academia linkages in the TVET sector. In these sessions, TEVTA will provide orientation to private sector companies and firms about the benefits of associating with the TVET providers in the best of larger public interest.

The events were joined by a number of private sector companies' representatives, TEVTA staff, development partners and youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The employment drive is being supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Program, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

