AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smog hits Lahore again

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Smog has hit the city hard after a drop in temperature on Saturday morning. The air quality index was recorded at 350 while the intensity of fog has doubled during the morning and evening hours. According to the Met Office, the city has once again been enlisted as one of the polluted cities. Citizens are facing problems in their daily business due to a rise in the polluted environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Smog hits Lahore again

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.