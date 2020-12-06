AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Dec 06, 2020
Drive against land mafia: ACE registers four cases against sitting, former lawmakers

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

LAHORE: In a drive against land mafia, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered four cases against a sitting Member of National Assembly and two former MPAs belonging to the PML-N for incurring billions of rupees loss to the public exchequer.

The cases were registered against MNA Rana Mubasher and former MPAs Waheed Gul and Malik Saif Ul Malook Khokhar, said ACE's spokesperson here on Saturday.

According to him, the cases were registered after receiving four different references from the District Commissioner Lahore in which he asked the ACE Director General to launch criminal proceedings against all those involved in the land grab.

"Saif Ul Malook Khokhar had been illegally occupying over 80 kanals of ownerless property by preparing fake heirs in 2015. In connivance with the relevant revenue officials, the property was transferred in names of his front men UC Chairman Mobeen Dawood, Afzal Khan and Mubashar. The property originally belonged to a Parsi Dinshaje family who had expired in 1918," he alleged.

He said that the property has been declared a government land and thus it will be retrieved from the illegal occupants and recover rent from them. Moreover, Waheed Gul had illegally built a marquee on state land at Harbanspura with the assistance of his frontman Tariq and hence causing billions of rupees loss to the state. Meanwhile, Boota, a frontman of Rana Mubasher, had illegally occupied 64 kanals of state land in the Cantonment that worth billions of rupees.

