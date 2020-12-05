THE RUPEE: Gains vs dollar continue

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets reflecting global trend of weakened dollar due to expectations of additional US fiscal stimulus. It however, continued to fall against Euro.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.10 and 160.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.10 and 160.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192.50 and 194 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.45 and 43.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 25 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 42.10 and 42.40 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.10 Open Offer Rs 160.40 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.10 Offer Rate Rs 160.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 160.00 and Rs 161.40 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee continued its downward trend for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates further rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 212.40 and Rs 213.80 to Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.50 respectively, they added.

