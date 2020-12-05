KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 4, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,397.43 High: 4,412.04 Low: 4,375.01 Net Change: (+) 22.63 Volume ('000): 379,806 Value ('000): 16,008,294 Makt Cap 1,441,270,708,641 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,385.86 NET CH. (-) 16.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,999.05 NET CH. (+) 3.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,697.64 NET CH. (+) 50.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,079.53 NET CH. (+) 7.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,953.73 NET CH. (+) 25.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-December-2020 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020