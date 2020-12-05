Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 4, 2020).
05 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 4, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,397.43
High: 4,412.04
Low: 4,375.01
Net Change: (+) 22.63
Volume ('000): 379,806
Value ('000): 16,008,294
Makt Cap 1,441,270,708,641
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,385.86
NET CH. (-) 16.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,999.05
NET CH. (+) 3.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,697.64
NET CH. (+) 50.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,079.53
NET CH. (+) 7.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,953.73
NET CH. (+) 25.76
------------------------------------
As on: 04-December-2020
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
