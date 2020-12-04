Shehbaz, Hamza shifted back to Kot Lakhpat prison

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore after their six days parole ended on Thursday.

Both were released by the Punjab government on five-day parole to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar. However, the provincial government extended the parole by 24 hours on December 2, on the request of the PML-N.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also telephoned Shehbaz Sharif before the end of parole.

On Thursday, political figures hailing from different walks of life met Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) led by Speaker of Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi called on Shehbaz Sharif and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

Pervaiz Elahi and other members of the delegation including Moonis Elahi and Kamil Ali Agha prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders were also present in the meeting.

JI Chief Sirajul Haq and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani along with his sons also met the PML-N president and condoled the death of his mother.

