Mega Money laundering case: Statement recording of another witness completed

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case on Thursday completed recording of the statement of another prosecution witness who produced various documents before the court with respect to mega money laundering case.

Accountability Court judge, Muhamamd Azam Khan, while hearing the mega money laundering case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused recorded statement of prosecution, Muhammad Naeem, additional registrar, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

At the start of the hearing, Zardari, Talpur's and other accused's counsel filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption of their clients, which the court approved. The witness produced tax record of tax amnesty record accused Majid. Court summoned another prosecution witness, Christopher D Craz, for recording statement during the next hearing.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 10. The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in the connection with mega money laundering case.

