Imran Siddiqui meets Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA: High Commissioner for Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Thursday morning. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed the High Commissioner and assured him of her full support in discharge of his official duties.

The High Commissioner conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from Prime Minister Imran Khan to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which she reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the Government and the people of Pakistan held the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection. The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for the people of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries. The meeting was held in a very cordial environment.-PR

