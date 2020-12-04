AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
Recorder Report 04 Dec 2020

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        1693.00    2051.50   7616.50   2031.50   15850.00   18905.00   2725.00   1830.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement      1693.00    2051.50   7616.50   2031.50   15850.00   18905.00   2725.00   1830.00
3-months Buyer    1710.00    2062.00   7623.00   2046.00   15906.00   18880.00   2745.50   1850.00
3-months Seller   1710.00    2062.00   7623.00   2046.00   15906.00   18880.00   2745.50   1850.00
15-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -     18676.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -     18676.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

