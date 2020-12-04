Markets
LME official prices
04 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1693.00 2051.50 7616.50 2031.50 15850.00 18905.00 2725.00 1830.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1693.00 2051.50 7616.50 2031.50 15850.00 18905.00 2725.00 1830.00
3-months Buyer 1710.00 2062.00 7623.00 2046.00 15906.00 18880.00 2745.50 1850.00
3-months Seller 1710.00 2062.00 7623.00 2046.00 15906.00 18880.00 2745.50 1850.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18676.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18676.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
