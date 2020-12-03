Israel sends Palestinians over $1bn in withheld funds: minister

AVN
70.00
Decreased By
▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP
9.08
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC
133.61
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL
9.36
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC
106.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT
61.44
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL
46.00
Increased By
▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL
21.50
Increased By
▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL
15.46
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL
15.20
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL
130.50
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC
84.45
Increased By
▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL
6.03
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL
26.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO
28.95
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL
3.74
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM
13.05
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF
39.98
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC
100.40
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL
34.30
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL
13.04
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC
94.20
Increased By
▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER
9.79
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL
91.00
Decreased By
▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO
201.50
Increased By
▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP
45.36
Increased By
▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL
16.51
Increased By
▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG
67.63
Decreased By
▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY
27.53
Increased By
▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL
1.06
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
