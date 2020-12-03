AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
PM to announce development package for Sindh soon: PTI leader

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi, Mahmood Moulvi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a development package for the rest of Sindh similar to the one was announced for Karachi.

Speaking to a delegation of Sindh representatives at his office, the adviser for maritime affairs said the PTI is fully aware of the myriad challenges being faced by the country and is working tirelessly to serve the nation.

Moulvi said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has ruined Sindh in the last twelve years, institutions have been destroyed, and the standard of living has fallen. However, now the PTI has decided to develop the entire Sindh.

He said the prime minister has envisioned developing the deprived and backward areas of the country. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a development package for interior Sindh to improve the infrastructure and living standard of the province.

He said the PTI will not only raise voice on issues but will also make efforts to resolve these problems for the people of Sindh who have been deprived of their due rights.

