Markets
Algeria tenders to buy about 35,000 tonnes corn
- Corn shipment is sought by Jan. 5, 2021.
02 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase about 35,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender deadline is Thursday, Dec. 3, they said.
Corn shipment is sought by Jan. 5, 2021.
