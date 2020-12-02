AVN 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.23%)
EPCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.06%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.28%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
HASCOL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
HUBC 83.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (5.5%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
JSCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
MLCF 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 100.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.38%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.8%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.86%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PSO 201.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (0.98%)
SNGP 45.62 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.68%)
STPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.12%)
TRG 67.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By ▲ 19.55 (0.45%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 55.66 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,867 Increased By ▲ 201.72 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,586 Increased By ▲ 52.29 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars

  • Market leader Tesla said in September it aims to halve the cost of its EV batteries and bring more production of the key auto component in-house to lower EV prices to $25,000 each.
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs.

The plan underscores efforts by the world’s No.5 auto group to become a major player in the global EV market, as car makers around the world are pouring billions of dollars of investment to improve battery technology, which keeps EV prices high compared with combustion engine models.

Market leader Tesla said in September it aims to halve the cost of its EV batteries and bring more production of the key auto component in-house to lower EV prices to $25,000 each.

Hyundai expects its dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will allow it to use its own battery module technology across various EV models and cut the number of components by 60%.

“E-GMP will be highly effective in expanding the Group’s EV leadership position as it will enable the company to enlarge its EV line-up over a relatively short period through modularisation and standardisation,” it said in a statement.

An electric vehicle based on E-GMP will offer driving range of 500 kms (310 miles) or more on a single charge, an improvement of at least 23% from the Kona EV, the longest driving range model among Hyundai’s EV lineups.

Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors together aim to sell 1 million EVs in 2025 to become the world’s third-largest seller of EVs.

It has promised 23 new EVs including 11 all-electric models by 2025 and plans to introduce a family of EVs under the Ioniq brand from early next year to spearhead its near-term transition toward EV production.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters