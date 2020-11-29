Business
Automart: car prices in Karachi
29 Nov 2020
KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (November 28, 2020).
===========================================================================
Prices
Product Description Fully
Standard A/C Loaded
Model Model Model
===========================================================================
Non-Metallic Metallic
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
Alto VX 1,198,000/- -
Alto VXR 1,433,000/- -
Alto VXL 1,633,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR 1,640,000/- -
WagonR VXL 1,730,000/- -
WagonR VXL AGS 1,890,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR 1,780,000/- -
Cultus VXL 1,900,000/- -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift 2,030,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation 2,030,000/- -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation 2,175,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CIAZ-1400cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ciaz Manual 2,300,000/- -
Ciaz Automatic 2,500,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT 4,490,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6 6,500,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II 1,134,000/- -
Cargo Van Euro II 1,075,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II 1,034,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla XLI VVTi 2,519,000/- -
Corolla XLI Automatic 2,619,000/- -
Corolla GLI 1.3 VVTi 2,769,000/- -
Corolla GLI Automatic 1.3 VVTi 2,869,000/- -
Corolla Altis 1.8 3,479,000/- -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6 3,159,000/- -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6 3,309,000/- -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8 3,679,000/- -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 3,679,000/- -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 3,899,000/- -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless 3,499,000/- -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard 3,749,000/- -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8 5,099,000/- -
Hilux E 2.8 5,912,000/- -
Hilux REVO G 2.8 6,342,000/- -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8 6,664,000/- -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8 7,041,000/- -
Fortuner 2.7 G 7,699,000/- -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi 8,399,000/- -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,149,000/- -
Fortuner TRD Sportivo 9,399,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo 4,699,000/- -
Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel 4,449,000/- -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,729,000/- -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,979,000/- -
City 1.3 i-VTEC 2,449,000/- -
City 1.3 i-VTEC Prosmatec 2,639,000/- -
City 1.5 i-VTEC 2,529,000/- -
City 1.5 i-VTEC Prosmatec 2,699,000/- -
City Aspire 1.5 i-VTEC 2,699,000/- -
City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC 2,859,000/- -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo 11,999,000/- -
BR-V i-VTEC 3,319,000/- -
BR-V i-VTEC MT 3,159,000/- -
BR-V i-VTEC S 3,479,000/- -
CR-V 2.0 CVT 10,700,000/- -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================
