IRSA releases 116,000 cusecs water

  • The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89,000, 48,100 and 11,500 cusecs respectively.
APP 28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 116,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1487.66 feet, which was 99.66 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,700 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1185.25 feet, which was 145.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,400 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89,000, 48,100 and 11,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

