Nov 28, 2020
Pakistan

Nursing staff of ATH starts protest in the wake of COVID-19

  • The female nurse has joined the duty on the new ward while the male has rejected the transfer and with the support of other male nursing staff staged a protest, they also claimed the medical director of the hospital disgraced them also boycotted the ward duty.
APP 28 Nov 2020

ABBOTTABAD: People of Hazara division have shown serious concerns over the strike of Nursing staff at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad on internal transfer issues.

ATH is playing a pivotal role in providing treatment facilities to the masses and to fight against COVID-19 in the region but on the other, the nursing staff of the hospital staged protest and boycotted wards to settle their personal grudges with the administration.

According to the detail, on the complaint of nursing staff bout tow male and female nurses those have wrangled and abused each other during the duty the ATH administration conducted an inquiry and on the findings of the report both were transferred from one ward to another and also served them show-cause notices.

The female nurse has joined the duty on the new ward while the male has rejected the transfer and with the support of other male nursing staff staged a protest, they also claimed the medical director of the hospital disgraced them also boycotted the ward duty.

In fact, the Nursing Director of ATH transferred both male and female nurses but the protesting nursing staff was abusing the Medical Director of the hospital who has no concern with the matter.

The other staff of ATH and the people of Hazara have demanded from the ATH Board of Directors to address the issue on priority as the unions are playing the role of mafia rather than mediating with the administration to resolve the issue.

