Pakistan
Opposition gatherings expose arsonist mindset: Senator Shibli
- In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked what the rejected and corrupt were doing in Multan.
28 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said gatherings of the opposition exposed their arsonists mindset bent upon endangering poor people’s lives for nothing but to protect their loot and plunder.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked what the rejected and corrupt were doing in Multan.
021 Disrupt 2020 to host 5000+ Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Disruptors in Pakistan
Opposition gatherings expose arsonist mindset: Senator Shibli
Visa issue: FM Qureshi meets UAE minister on OIC sidelines
Christian workers accused of blasphemy exonerated
UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report
Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries
Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas
Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits
Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity
WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine
Read more stories
Comments