Sindh report 1,389 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Sindh on Saturday reported new 1,389 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the province in past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah giving daily briefing about coronavirus said that the positive cases were reported after they performed 9,072 tests in the province during the past 24 hours.

“We have so far performed 1,961,855 tests in the province so far.”

The CM said, “A total of 14 patients lost their battle against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,911 in the province.

He further said that as many as 150,765 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the province so far including 1,650 overnight.

Meanwhile, 3,045 fresh Covid-19 infections and 45 deaths were reported across Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections thus far reported across the country has reached 392,356 with the addition of new cases while the death toll from the highly infectious disease has soared to 7,942.