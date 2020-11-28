AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Pakistan's earn respect through successful foreign policy: Shibli Faraz

  • He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always met with foreign leaders on equality basis and never compromised on the dignity of the nation and country.
APP Updated 28 Nov 2020

KOHAT: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that due to effective and vibrant foreign policy of the government the country was considered as important player at international level.

Addressing a press conference at Kohat Press Club, the Information Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and approach on national and international issues has earned respect for the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always met with foreign leaders on equality basis and never compromised on the dignity of the nation and country.

Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister was working hard and regularly holding meetings of the cabinet with sole objective to strengthen national economy and resolving peoples' problems.

He said that the government has launched various social welfare programmes like Ehsaas and Sehat Insaf Cards under which an amount of one million rupees would be given to each family for medical treatment.

The minister said that the world community appreciated Pakistan’s approach and strategy during first wave of coronavirus.

“Our strategy of protecting lives and livelihood of people was successful in the first wave of pandemic”, he said.

He said that it was government's priority to reduce inflation, adding that due to effective steps of government the prices of essential edible commodities have reduced during the last few days.

The minister said that the government has given incentives to industries to increase exports and create more jobs in various sectors.

He said that previous governments had ignored southern districts of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, but the present PTI government has launched mega development projects and developed roads infrastructure to remove sense of deprivation among the people of these areas.

The minister said that he personally talked with officials concerned to overcome low gas pressure in Kohat, adding that the gas issue would be resolved within a few days.

He said that dualization of Kohat-Rawalpindi road would be completed by June next.

