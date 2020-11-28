Christian workers accused of blasphemy exonerated

On Saturday, the Pakistan Muttahida Ulema Council exonerated six Christian workers accused of blasphemy.

According to Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Chief of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, the men were accused of "throwing pamphlets with Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) name on it in the bin".

Ashrafi concluded that the accused, who were sanitary workers, after an investigation were unanimously exonerated from the charges, due to the fact that they were illiterate, and that the workers have been safely returned back home.

Ashrafi added that "this incident is an example for people to stop the misuse of the blasphemy law in the country", elaborating that the Prime Minister instructed him to ensure that no innocent person is ever put behind bars.

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, at least 80 people are imprisoned in Pakistan over blasphemy charges, with over half of them facing a life imprisonment or death sentence.