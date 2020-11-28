AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Indian farmers clash with police in protest over market reform

Reuters 28 Nov 2020

Thousands of protesting Indian farmers scuffled with police on Friday during a march to the capital, Delhi, against new laws liberalising procurement that they say will leave them vulnerable to big companies.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas at some places on the outskirts of Delhi and used water cannons at entry points to stop the farmers coming into the city centre.

Television showed plumes of smoke and some people throwing stones at police as thousands pressed against barricades, waving flags and sticks. Some rode tractors near the barriers.

“Although the police have tried to stop us with force, barricades and water cannons, we’ve decided to stay the course to make sure the government listens to the voice of millions of farmers,” said protesting farmer Sukrampal Dhayana.

Under the laws enacted in September that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a watershed for agriculture, farmers are free to sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets where farmers are assured of a minimum procurement price.

Many farmer organisations oppose the new law, saying it would leave small growers with little bargaining power. They also say they fear the government will eventually withdraw price support for wheat and rice.

The government says there is no plan to eliminate the wholesale markets.

The new law was aimed at making the vast agriculture sector more efficient by freeing up farmers who want to sell directly to big retailers such as Walmart.

Suburban train services into Delhi were suspended, the Delhi Metro said in a post on Twitter, in a bid to stop the protesters from riding the trains.

India police Farmers Farmer clash

Indian farmers clash with police in protest over market reform

UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report

Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters