Violation of law will result in legal action against opposition: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shehbaz Gill while reacting on Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) violation of the law in Multan, said the violation of the law would result in legal action against the opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government did not stop the PDM from holding rallies, but only said to stop holding gathering for a while to avert the spread of coronavirus threat.

He said when the opposition did not get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), then they have started a riot and action was taken on violation of laws", he added.

He said the looting of the opposition was not hidden from anyone, while on other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to improve country's economy for the welfare of masses.