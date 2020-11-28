World
China reports six new COVID-19 cases vs five a day earlier
China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, compared with eight a day earlier.
28 Nov 2020
SHANGHAI: China on Saturday reported six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 27, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
As of Nov. 27, mainland China had a total of 86,501 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
