Ukraine's total coronavirus cases exceed 700,000
28 Nov 2020
KYIV: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Ukraine climbed to 709,701 as it registered a record daily tally of 16,294 new infections in the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.
He said 184 patients had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 12,093.
