Russia reports 27,100 new coronavirus cases, 510 deaths
- Authorities also confirmed 510 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 39,068.
28 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported 27,100 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 7,320 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,242,633 since the pandemic began.
