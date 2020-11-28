World
Rouhani says Iran will retaliate for scientist killing 'at the proper time'
- "Our people are wiser than to fall in the trap of the Zionist regime (Israel) ... Iran will surely respond to the martyrdom of our scientist at the proper time," he said.
28 Nov 2020
DUBAI: Iran will retaliate for the killing of its prominent nuclear scientist at "the proper time", President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday, a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near Tehran.
Rouhani accused Israel of the killing.
"Our people are wiser than to fall in the trap of the Zionist regime (Israel) ... Iran will surely respond to the martyrdom of our scientist at the proper time," he said.
Visa issue: FM Qureshi meets UAE minister on OIC sidelines
Rouhani says Iran will retaliate for scientist killing 'at the proper time'
UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report
Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries
Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas
Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits
Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity
WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated
India's economy enters technical recession
Read more stories
Comments