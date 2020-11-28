Rouhani says Iran will retaliate for scientist killing 'at the proper time'

DUBAI: Iran will retaliate for the killing of its prominent nuclear scientist at "the proper time", President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday, a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near Tehran.

Rouhani accused Israel of the killing.

"Our people are wiser than to fall in the trap of the Zionist regime (Israel) ... Iran will surely respond to the martyrdom of our scientist at the proper time," he said.