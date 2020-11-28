AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Pandemic will not improve over holiday season, Fauci warns

  • According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, there is little hope of the coronavirus pandemic to improve over the holiday season.
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Nov 2020

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, there is little hope of the coronavirus pandemic to improve over the holiday season.

In an interview to USA Today, Dr. Fauci stated that coronavirus cases, which are currently surging across the country, are expected to remain high (or even increase) through December, January and February.

The immunologist added that "If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up ... I don't see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year's holidays than during Thanksgiving".

Dr. Fauci implored Americans to show their loved ones care by avoiding family gatherings, stating that "For my own family, I'm saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We're looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021. Let's now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe".

On Thursday, the United States set yet another coronavirus record, as the number of current hospitalizations in a single day crossed the 90,000 mark.

With President-elect Biden expected to take oath in January, the disastrous implications of this pandemic could prove to be a gargantuan task for the incoming administration to deal with.

